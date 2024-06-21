I’m sure you’ve seen a lot of dipshits in recent years. For example, Sylvester Stallone instead of Macaulay Culkin in the movie Home Alone.

Such videos quickly become popular and are a source of good humor. However, when this technology is used to impersonate another person and, for example, start advertising something in their name, the situation becomes much more serious. Or when an attempt is made to mislead an entire country by creating a deepfake with its president.

That’s why YouTube has updated its platform policy: from now on, the service will accept complaints about deepfakes. A number of factors will be taken into account before deciding to remove the content. For example, whether the video is a parody or satire of a famous person, whether it can be mistaken for real, etc.

You can file a complaint about AI deepfakes on the Privacy Complaints page.