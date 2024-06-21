Skylum, the Ukrainian company that developed the Luminar Neo AI photo editor, has updated the Luminar for iPad app, changing its name to Luminar Mobile. The improved version of the app is now available for iPad, iPhone and Apple Vision Pro.

Luminar Mobile has retained the design of the previous version. The interface responds to user touch with realistic effects and sounds. For example, when browsing the LUT collection in search of a filter, you can hear the nostalgic click of replacing a film.

The program has a wide range of tools, from basic color correction settings to artificial intelligence processing functions. For example, Enhance AI enhances photos with about 20 built-in settings, Sky AI allows you to replace the sky, Structure AI emphasizes details and textures, and Relight AI balances lighting and contrast.

There is also new functionality. Luminar Mobile has received two additional specialized AI functions for portrait retouching – Skin AI and Body AI. In addition, with the new update, Apple Vision Pro owners will be able to edit photos in a VR environment with an adapted app interface.

The app can be downloaded from the App Store. Users will also need a subscription, which costs $4.99 per month. The company noted that all Luminar for iPad users with a current subscription will receive a free update to Luminar Mobile.