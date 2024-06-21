A new smartwatch from OnePlus has been spotted on TENAA certification. The watch, labeled OPWW234, is most likely the OnePlus Watch 3. The certification revealed the gadget’s render and some of its characteristics. This was reported by MySmartPrice.

The watch has a round display and two side buttons for control on the right side. The OnePlus Watch 3 will also support LTE connectivity via e-SIM, Bluetooth, NFC, GPS, and several other navigation systems.

It also became known that the watch will be equipped with a 500 mAh battery and will support 10W charging. The 3C certification, which appeared a little earlier, stated that the watch would be shipped without a bundled power adapter.

No other details are known yet, but the watch is actively undergoing various certifications, which may mean that it will be officially unveiled soon.