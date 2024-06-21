In April of this year, it was reported that Apple was negotiating with FIFA for exclusive rights to broadcast the revamped Club World Cup, which is scheduled for the summer of 2025. It was reported that the deal was valued at $1 billion.

However, something went wrong, and according to new data, FIFA is now looking for another partner, as negotiations with Apple have been terminated. The reason seems to be trivial – Apple’s offer was about three to four times less than the amount FIFA hopes to earn.

In addition, Apple’s obtaining exclusive rights to the show could have been a problem for potential sponsors. The latter would prefer the tournament to be shown on free networks, not just Apple TV+ subscriptions.

Currently, FIFA is negotiating with other broadcasters to conclude agreements at the level of individual countries instead of a contract with a single broadcaster. However, so far, FIFA is not doing well with the organization of the tournament itself. It is rumored that the federation has already asked the participating teams to agree to lower fees for participation in the competition, which may indicate low interest from sponsors.