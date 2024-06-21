Apple has released the Final Cut Camera app, which is a companion to the Final Cut Pro app for iPad. The user will be able to control the shooting process on the iPhone directly from the tablet thanks to the Live Multicam feature.

Final Cut Camera can also be used as a standalone video editing application. Users can adjust the white balance and ISO, control focus, change the resolution and recording format, select an audio source, and more. You can even disable the built-in stabilization, which will be appreciated by creators who use steadicams.

Final Cut Camera is now available for free download from the App Store. The app can be installed on iPhones running iOS 17.4 or later.

In addition, Apple has also released an updated Final Cut Pro for iPad and Final Cut Pro 10.8 for macOS.