During the Limited Run Games showcase, Ubisoft announced that Beyond Good & Evil – 20th Anniversary Edition will be released on June 25, and the physical edition and Collector’s Edition will be available for pre-order starting July 12.

Players will be able to embark on an action adventure and explore the marine world of Hillys in 4K resolution at 60 frames per second, as well as numerous improvements, including auto-save, skip cutscenes, full controller and keyboard and mouse support, and synchronized saves across platforms.

In addition, Beyond Good & Evil – 20th Anniversary Edition will also introduce a new Speedrun Mode, more than 20 new achievements and the Anniversary Gallery, where you can learn more about the game’s development and see new pictures, videos and more.

The highlight of the edition will be a new mission in which players will be able to learn more about the past of the protagonist Jade and receive exclusive cosmetic rewards. This mission will also reveal the connection between the first part and Beyond Good & Evil 2.

The game will be available on PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox Series X|S and One, Nintendo Switch, Amazon Luna, and PC on Steam, EGS, and Ubisoft Store.