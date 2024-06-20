Unlike the rather arbitrary preferences of the authors of numerous “Top XX Most Anticipated Games of 20XX” compilations Steam allows you to calculate such games quite accurately, thanks to the fact that users of the service add games they are interested in to their Wish List or Tracking List. The SteamDB service allows you to view these lists, which mostly overlap. It’s nice that S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl is high on both lists.
The main difference between Wishlisted and Followed is that in the first case, the player will receive a notification of a game release or discount on Steam, while in the second case, notifications of all events and announcements on the game’s page by the developers will appear in the player’s activity feed. Developers are very concerned about both parameters, because game sales directly depend on them.
Top 25 most anticipated (Wishlisted) Steam games
- Black Myth: Wukong – August 20, 2024
- Hollow Knight: Silksong – To be announced (TBA)
- Frostpunk 2 – July 25, 2024
- S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl – September 5, 2024
- The First Descendant – July 2, 2024
- ARK 2 – TBA
- Once Human – July 9, 2024
- Monster Hunter Wilds – 2025
- Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 (this is a Russian game) – September 9, 2024
- Unrecord – TBA
- Blight: Survival – TBA
- Dune: Awakening – TBA
- Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2 – 2024
- Light No Fire – TBA
- Arena Breakout: Infinite – TBA
- ELDEN RING Shadow of the Erdtree – June 20, 2024
- Tiny Glade – III quarter 2024
- Slay the Spire 2 – 2025
- Marvel Rivals – TBA
- Rooted – TBA
- Path of Exile 2 – TBA
- SILENT HILL 2 – October 8, 2024
- Sid Meier’s Civilization VII – 2025
- DRAGON BALL: Sparking! ZERO – October 10, 2024
- Kingmakers – 2024
Top 25 most followed upcoming Steam games
- Black Myth: Wukong – August 20, 2024
- Hollow Knight: Silksong – To be announced (TBA)
- S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl – September 5, 2024
- The First Descendant – July 2, 2024
- Operation Lovecraft: Fallen Doll – TBA
- Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2 – 2024
- KARLSON – TBA
- Frostpunk 2 – July 25, 2024
- ARK 2 – TBA
- Paralives – 2025
- Unrecord – TBA
- Arena Breakout: Infinite – TBA
- Once Human – July 9, 2024
- Dune: Awakening – TBA
- Blight: Survival – TBA
- Light No Fire – TBA
- Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 (this is a Russian game) – September 9, 2024
- Rooted – TBA
- Monster Hunter Wilds – 2025
- Falling Frontier – TBA
- BLUE PROTOCOL – 2024
- DELTARUNE – TBA
- DRAGON BALL: Sparking! ZERO – October 10, 2024
- The Last Night – TBA
- Tiny Glade – III quarter 2024
Loading comments …