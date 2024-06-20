Unlike the rather arbitrary preferences of the authors of numerous “Top XX Most Anticipated Games of 20XX” compilations Steam allows you to calculate such games quite accurately, thanks to the fact that users of the service add games they are interested in to their Wish List or Tracking List. The SteamDB service allows you to view these lists, which mostly overlap. It’s nice that S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl is high on both lists.

The main difference between Wishlisted and Followed is that in the first case, the player will receive a notification of a game release or discount on Steam, while in the second case, notifications of all events and announcements on the game’s page by the developers will appear in the player’s activity feed. Developers are very concerned about both parameters, because game sales directly depend on them.

Black Myth: Wukong – August 20, 2024 Hollow Knight: Silksong – To be announced (TBA) Frostpunk 2 – July 25, 2024 S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl – September 5, 2024 The First Descendant – July 2, 2024 ARK 2 – TBA Once Human – July 9, 2024 Monster Hunter Wilds – 2025 Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 (this is a Russian game) – September 9, 2024 Unrecord – TBA Blight: Survival – TBA Dune: Awakening – TBA Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2 – 2024 Light No Fire – TBA Arena Breakout: Infinite – TBA ELDEN RING Shadow of the Erdtree – June 20, 2024 Tiny Glade – III quarter 2024 Slay the Spire 2 – 2025 Marvel Rivals – TBA Rooted – TBA Path of Exile 2 – TBA SILENT HILL 2 – October 8, 2024 Sid Meier’s Civilization VII – 2025 DRAGON BALL: Sparking! ZERO – October 10, 2024 Kingmakers – 2024