Unlike the rather arbitrary preferences of the authors of numerous “Top XX Most Anticipated Games of 20XX” compilations Steam allows you to calculate such games quite accurately, thanks to the fact that users of the service add games they are interested in to their Wish List or Tracking List. The SteamDB service allows you to view these lists, which mostly overlap. It’s nice that S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl is high on both lists.

The main difference between Wishlisted and Followed is that in the first case, the player will receive a notification of a game release or discount on Steam, while in the second case, notifications of all events and announcements on the game’s page by the developers will appear in the player’s activity feed. Developers are very concerned about both parameters, because game sales directly depend on them.

 

Top 25 most anticipated (Wishlisted) Steam games

  1. Black Myth: Wukong – August 20, 2024
  2. Hollow Knight: Silksong – To be announced (TBA)
  3. Frostpunk 2 – July 25, 2024
  4. S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl – September 5, 2024
  5. The First Descendant – July 2, 2024
  6. ARK 2 – TBA
  7. Once Human – July 9, 2024
  8. Monster Hunter Wilds – 2025
  9. Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 (this is a Russian game) – September 9, 2024
  10. Unrecord – TBA
  11. Blight: Survival – TBA
  12. Dune: Awakening – TBA
  13. Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2 – 2024
  14. Light No Fire – TBA
  15. Arena Breakout: Infinite – TBA
  16. ELDEN RING Shadow of the Erdtree – June 20, 2024
  17. Tiny Glade – III quarter 2024
  18. Slay the Spire 2 – 2025
  19. Marvel Rivals – TBA
  20. Rooted – TBA
  21. Path of Exile 2 – TBA
  22. SILENT HILL 2 – October 8, 2024
  23. Sid Meier’s Civilization VII – 2025
  24. DRAGON BALL: Sparking! ZERO – October 10, 2024
  25. Kingmakers – 2024

 

Top 25 most followed upcoming Steam games

  1. Black Myth: Wukong – August 20, 2024
  2. Hollow Knight: Silksong – To be announced (TBA)
  3. S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl – September 5, 2024
  4. The First Descendant – July 2, 2024
  5. Operation Lovecraft: Fallen Doll – TBA
  6. Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2 – 2024
  7. KARLSON – TBA
  8. Frostpunk 2 – July 25, 2024
  9. ARK 2 – TBA
  10. Paralives – 2025
  11. Unrecord – TBA
  12. Arena Breakout: Infinite – TBA
  13. Once Human – July 9, 2024
  14. Dune: Awakening – TBA
  15. Blight: Survival – TBA
  16. Light No Fire – TBA
  17. Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 (this is a Russian game) – September 9, 2024
  18. Rooted – TBA
  19. Monster Hunter Wilds – 2025
  20. Falling Frontier – TBA
  21. BLUE PROTOCOL – 2024
  22. DELTARUNE – TBA
  23. DRAGON BALL: Sparking! ZERO – October 10, 2024
  24. The Last Night – TBA
  25. Tiny Glade – III quarter 2024