The Ukrainian creative duo Forpixie Studio and Ukrainian developer TERNOX, which acts as a publisher here, presented the trailer and Steam page of the visual novel Shine On, My Little Sun.

The game Shine On, My Little Sun takes place in a post-apocalyptic world plunged into darkness, where the last human town of Svargo survives thanks to the warmth of a star imprisoned in the city’s lighthouse. The townspeople’s lives are disrupted by an unexpected event. A confused child suddenly appears from the light of the star, and he will change the fate of the inhabitants of Svargo forever…

Shine On, My Little Sun is a coming-of-age story in a charming visual style. The game’s branching plot has three different endings, which are influenced by the player’s decisions during the game.

In addition, the developers are proud of the expressive pixel graphics, interactive elements in the background, expressive soundtrack, funny side quests, and multidimensional characters.

The Forpixie Studio team and the visual novel Shine On, My Little Sun appeared during one of the Ukrainian Visual Novel Jam and now this jam project is turning into a full-fledged commercial game. Mr. Ternox, who actually organizes the Ukrainian Visual Novel Jam, plans to publish other interesting projects that participated in the jam.

As of now, Shine On, My Little Sun has support for only two languages – Ukrainian and English, but the game has no release date yet. However, we suggest adding the game to your Wish List to help promote Ukrainian games on Steam.