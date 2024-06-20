Proton Photo Backup is now available on iOS devices. Users can now back up their photos and videos. This feature appeared on Android smartphones back in December 2023, and now it is available for users of Apple products, Engadget reports.

Swiss-based Proton started in 2014 as Proton Mail, an encrypted email service. Since then, the company has also started providing VPN services, cloud storage, and a calendar.

The Swiss company isn’t just offering another way to automatically upload photos to a new online storage service. Proton also promises that they will be stored securely with end-to-end encryption.

The feature can automatically upload and synchronize your photo and video collection. There is also an offline mode that allows access to certain photos and videos without internet access, while maintaining their encrypted status.

Proton Photo Backup offers free storage up to 5 GB and 200 GB for $4 per month. The Proton Unlimited plan offers 500 GB of storage space for $10 per month and access to other Proton services such as Proton Mail and Proton VPN.

Recently, the company announced the transition to a non-profit model because “the Swiss non-profit structure provides additional security that no corporation can achieve.”