Netflix has announced the launch of two Netflix House entertainment centers. One will be located in Pennsylvania (King of Prussia shopping center) and the other in Texas (Galleria Dallas shopping center). The opening is scheduled for next year.

Netflix House is the first attempt of the streaming company to enter this business. These venues will host a variety of events and interactive activities based on some of the most popular Netflix movies and series. For example, you can dance to Taylor Swift’s songs in the setting of the Bridgertons series, or take part in one of the Squid Game challenges.

Visitors will also be able to dine in restaurants with dishes inspired by various Netflix shows. And, of course, buy merchandise with their favorite characters.

Both Netflix Houses will cover an area of more than 9000 square meters and are expected to become a kind of Disneyland for Netflix fans.