Lenovo Tab Plus - Bluetooth speaker and Android tablet in one device

Lenovo has announced the Tab Plus, an Android tablet with JBL speakers and a built-in stand, Android Police reports.

The device is equipped with an 11.5″ LCD display with a resolution of 2000×1200 dots and a refresh rate of 90 Hz. Performance is ensured by a MediaTek G99 chip and 8 GB of RAM. Configurations with 128 GB and 256 GB of internal storage are available. Additionally, there is a microSD card slot. The 8600 mAh battery supports charging up to 45W.

Lenovo Tab Plus boasts eight speakers (four tweeters and four woofers) certified by JBL. The total power is 26 watts. You can connect your smartphone or other device to the tablet and play music on it like a regular portable speaker.

Please enable JavaScript in your browser to view the gallery.

The tablet can be placed vertically thanks to the built-in stand. Additional bonuses include IP52 water and dust protection and a 3.5 mm audio jack.

Lenovo Tab Plus is priced at $290.