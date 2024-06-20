Framework, in collaboration with DeepComputing, is preparing a motherboard for the Framework Laptop 13 based on the RISC-V architecture in addition to its Intel and AMD processor offerings. This was reported by The Verge.

DeepComputing розробили нову материнську плату, яку можна буде використати у вже наявному Framework Laptop 13 або в окремому кейсі, якщо користувачі захочуть отримати мінікомп’ютер. Однак Framework застерігає, що зараз це більше вибір для ентузіастів, які хочуть проекспериментувати, оскільки функціональність RISC-V не може конкурувати з Intel та AMD.

“This Mainboard is extremely compelling, but we want to be clear that in this generation, it is focused primarily on enabling developers, tinkerers, and hobbyists to start testing and creating on RISC-V. The peripheral set and performance aren’t yet competitive with our Intel and AMD-powered Framework Laptop Mainboards. This board also has soldered memory and uses MicroSD cards and eMMC for storage, both of which are limitations of the processor. It is a great way to start playing with RISC-V though inside of a thin, light, refined laptop,” the company said in a statement.

It is not yet known when Framework Laptop 13 will receive a new board. The company says it is currently in the early stages of development. Interested owners can follow the development on the Framework website.

RISC-V is an open source CPU instruction architecture based on RISC principles. Unlike most other ISA designs, RISC-V is provided under royalty-free open source licenses.