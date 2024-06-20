Apple has shown what its new store in Kuala Lumpur will look like

This Saturday, June 22, Apple will open its first store in Malaysia. The company shared photos of the new location, which is officially called Apple The Exchange TRX.

The architectural design of the Malaysian Apple Store includes a three-dimensional multilayer roof with horizontal glass panels and sun protection plates. Natural light is combined with a dynamic artificial lighting system that changes depending on the time of day.

Inside, there is not only a hall with the company’s products, where you can get advice from experts and pick up your purchase, but also locations where various events will be held.

Apple’s The Exchange TRX store is powered by 100% renewable energy and is carbon neutral, which is in line with Apple’s environmental goals. The store will employ 160 employees to help customers.