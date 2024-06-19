Microsoft continues to update the catalog of games for Xbox/PC Game Pass subscribers. This time, it’s soccer and lots of survival games.

Available now:

Still Wakes the Deep (Cloud, Console, PC)

An adventure horror about mystical events on an oil platform in the middle of the North Sea. The game was developed by The Chinese Room, a studio known for Amnesia: A Machine for Pigs. Still Wakes the Deep is the same “helpless” horror in which the player is powerless to resist the game’s threats and must simply survive.

Coming soon to Game Pass:

My Time at Sandrock (Cloud, Console, PC) – June 19

The game takes place in a post-apocalyptic world 300 years after the day of the disaster. Gather resources, restore lost technologies, and protect settlements from monsters. And it’s all in a cute kid’s style.

Keplerth (PC) – June 20

2D role-playing sandbox about survival on an alien planet. Build settlements, explore territories, collect resources for survival.

EA Sports FC 24 (Cloud, Console, PC) – June 25

The first football game from EA without FIFA in the title. EA Sports FC 24 is coming to Game Pass just in time for UEFA EURO 2024.

SteamWorld Dig 1&2 (Cloud, Console, PC) – June 26

A metroidvania dylogy about exploring mines in the world of the wild west.

Robin Hood – Sherwood Builders (Cloud, Console, PC) – June 27

Build a secret settlement in Sherwood Forest, go on raids for resources, and develop your archery skills. Now in the role of Robin Hood.

On June 30, the catalog will be left by: