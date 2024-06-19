The Minister of Digital Transformation of Ukraine Mykhailo Fedorov said that Ukraine ranks second in terms of the number of AI companies among the countries of Central and Eastern Europe. He said this on his Telegram channel.

According to Fedorov, there are more than 240 AI companies in Ukraine, and Ukraine is home to three world-renowned startups – Grammarly, Preply, and People.ai.

He also noted that since 2019, two Ukrainian AI companies have become unicorns, i.e. startup companies with a market value of over $1 billion. Also, the three largest AI startups in Ukraine are valued at over $14.5 billion.

Fedorov also says that over the past 10 years, the number of AI and machine learning specialists in Ukraine has grown many times over and now stands at 5200 professionals. He also added that this number will grow by 330% in the next few years.

In order to increase the number of specialists, 106 AI training programs have been opened in Ukraine. According to Fedorov, a key step in training specialists is cooperation between universities and AI companies.

You can learn more about the Ukrainian AI sector in the joint research by the Ministry of Digital Transformation, AI HOUSE, and Roosh.