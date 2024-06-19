At the next Nintendo Direct presentation, the Japanese company showed new parts of its main franchises. The long-awaited sequel to Metroid Prime and many other games.

Metroid Prime 4: Beyond

Samus Aran is back in the fourth installment of the 3D metroidvania. The trailer demonstrates quite decent graphics for Switch and an unprecedented level of production for the series. This is a big event for fans of the series, as the company made the first announcement back in 2017, after which there was a long silence.

The game will be released in 2025.

The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom

The first part of Nintendo’s most famous franchise, in which the main character will finally be Princess Zelda herself. The upcoming game follows The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening and recreates the experience of the old parts of the series.

The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom will be released on September 26, 2024.

Mario & Luigi: Brothership

The company’s main mascot was also not left without a new game. Mario & Luigi: Brotherhood will be an adventure rpg with turn-based battles and location exploration.

Mario & Luigi: Brothership will be released on November 7, 2024.

Donkey Kong Country Returns HD

This year, Donkey Kong will be responsible for the platformer genre at Nintendo in a remaster of the 2010 game that was released on the Nintendo Wii.

The game will be released on January 16, 2025.

DRAGON QUEST I-III HD-2D Remake

The jRPG classic is returning to Nintendo Switch in a restored form.

Among other interesting announcements:

The Nintendo console will feature Darkest Dungeon II, LEGO Horizon Adventures, Ace Attorney Investigations Collection, Luigi’s Mansion: Dark Moon, a collection of classic arcade fighting games MARVEL vs. CAPCOM Fighting Collection, and an adventure about a cat called Stray.

We would also like to mention MIO: Memories in Orbit. The game looks incredible, and what’s nice is that it doesn’t try to look like Hollow Knight, like so many other metro games today.