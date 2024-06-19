Wizards of the Coast will release a new set of Magic: The Gathering set from the Universes Beyond line, which combines the MTG universe with other famous movie and game franchises, this time with Ubisoft’s Assassin’s Creed series.

The Magic: The Gathering – Assassin’s Creed set will exist only in the form of physical cards, like previous sets of this kind from Fallout, Jurassic World, Doctor Who, and Transformers, so you won’t see it in MTG Arena.

The cards in the set include assassins from all Assassin’s Creed games, from Altair ibn La Ahad to Bassim ibn Ishaq, many of the NPCs and weapons we know from the games, including the hidden blade. Unfortunately, these cards are illegal in Standard and can only be used in Vintage, Legacy, and Commander formats. However, the Universes Beyond sets allow Wizards of the Coast to bring new players to the Magic: The Gathering universe to new players who have never tried MTG before.

Starter packs, boosters, and sets of Magic: The Gathering – Assassin’s Creed will be available on July 5, 2024. MTG cards can be found in many board and collectible game stores in Ukraine.