Analyst Ross Young shared information on the estimated release date of the updated MacBook Pro with M4 chips. In the third quarter of this year, panels for 14- and 16-inch MacBook Pro models are expected to start shipping. Accordingly, the new products should go on sale at the end of 2024.

Let me remind you that M4 chips made their debut in the new iPad Pro, which was shown last month. Apple’s laptops will have to wait a bit longer, which is not surprising, since MacBook Pro with M3 chips were introduced just six months ago (in October 2023).

The basic MacBook Pro 14 is expected to receive the M4 chip, while users will also have access to the more productive M4 Pro and M4 Max versions. The Mac mini should also receive an update, for which M4 and M4 Pro chips will be offered. However, MacBook Air, Mac Studio, and Mac Pro will be updated only in 2025.

Apart from the new chipset, MacBook Pro will not undergo any significant changes. In particular, OLED displays are likely to appear no earlier than 2026.