The leaked tests of the Pixel 9 Pro XL smartphone have appeared. The upcoming flagship will have a monster 16 GB of RAM, but its benchmarks are unfortunately not impressive. TechRadar writes about it.

Benchmarks of the upcoming smartphone found by X user @QaM_Section31 via Geekbench Browser. The Pixel 9 Pro XL has 16 GB of RAM in Geekbench, which is 4 GB more than the Pixel 8 Pro and twice as much as the Pixel 8.

However, according to Geekbench, the Pixel 9 Pro XL will have a Tensor G4 chipset. With it, the device showed a single-core score of 1,950 points and a multi-core score of 4,655 points.

For comparison, according to NotebookCheck, the Tensor G3 in current Pixel models shows an average single-core score of 1,711 and an average multi-core score of 4,382.

This makes Tensor G4 about 10% more powerful than the previous generation chips. However, the chip is inferior to the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, which is used in most flagship Android smartphones.

Also, a few days earlier, the standard Pixel 9 with the same chipset appeared in Geekbench, which showed even worse results, for some reason lagging behind even the Tensor G3.

But this in itself calls these results into question. It may be that these two examples showed the lower limit of what can be expected from G4. It is also worth noting that the tests can be done on early versions of smartphones, so the results should improve.

And we will be able to make sure for sure when Google’s smartphones go on sale in October this year.