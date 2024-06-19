One of the best adventure games of recent years, Stray, will be released on the Nintendo Switch console. By the way, you can read a review of this game on our website.

You will play as a red cat who needs to return to the surface with the help of B-12, his drone companion. The player will have to solve puzzles, avoid obstacles, and complete quests while avoiding monsters.

Nintendo’s trailer shows that the quality of textures is a bit simplified compared to the console or PC versions of the game. However, this is not surprising, as the hardware installed in the Switch is already seven years old.

Stray will be available to players on Switch during the winter holidays, i.e. at the end of 2024.