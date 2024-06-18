Microsoft has released another update for Windows 11 Insider beta users that includes new data transfer functionality. From now on, users will be able to send files and links from a computer to an Android device through the My Phone shortcut in the Share menu.

This feature is based on the Phone Link service, which connects Windows and Android devices. The shortcut appears only after you connect your gadgets.

The update is currently available only to users who have installed Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22635.3785. There is no information yet on when the feature will be available in the stable version of the OS.