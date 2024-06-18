The U.S. House of Representatives has passed the latest National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA). This is a binding bill that determines the annual funding for the Department of Defense, and this year it includes, among other things, a section that could lead to a ban on the sale of Chinese DJI drones in the United States. This was reported by DroneDJ.

One of the sections of the bill is called the Countering CCP Drones Act, or the Chinese Communist Party Drones Act. It aims to prevent DJI from obtaining approval from the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) and also prohibits the import of any future drones from the company.

The bill is currently working its way through the Senate. If it is passed there, it will then go to the desk of US President Joe Biden, after which the ban will take effect.

So far, the law only aims to ban the further sale of DJI drones and does not provide for any consequences for drones already in the United States, but the Senate may amend this section.

DJI Technology is a Chinese private company and the world’s leading drone manufacturer. It currently controls 70% of the market worldwide, including in the United States.