Samsung, which is a global partner of the Olympic and Paralympic Games, will use its devices in partnership with the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and the Olympic Broadcasting Services (OBS) to broadcast the Opening Ceremony.

The Olympic Opening Ceremony will be held outside the stadium for the first time. As part of the ceremony, 10,500 athletes will sail down the Seine River in boats and broadcast the event using 200 Galaxy S24 Ultra smartphones.

To ensure uninterrupted communication, Orange, the official mobile operator of the Paris Olympics, will deploy 12 5G base stations along the river and create France’s first autonomous 5G network.

“As host broadcaster of the Olympic Games, we’re incredibly excited about this partnership with Samsung which will allow a truly original perspective of Paris 2024, evolving the way in which fans will experience the Games,” said Yiannis Exarchos, Chief Executive Officer of OBS. “Samsung’s latest mobile innovation will allow millions of fans around the world to live and breathe the spirit, action and emotion of the Opening Ceremony and sailing competitions alongside their favorite athletes in real-time.”

The company has spent months of research, development, and testing in collaboration with the OMC and Orange. According to the press release, the company’s devices will provide video quality and communication performance on different bodies of water and in different weather conditions.