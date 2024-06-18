Apple’s Formula 1 movie starring Brad Pitt and Damson Idris will be released on June 25, 2025. Subsequently, the film, which has no official title yet but is known by the working title Apex, will be an exclusive of the Apple TV+ streaming platform. This was reported by 9to5mac.

The film is directed by Joseph Kosinski, known, among other things, for Top Gun: Maverick. He notes that state-of-the-art cameras were used during the filming to recreate the feeling of cars in motion as naturalistically as possible. Actors drive Formula 2 cars that have been modified to look like Formula 1 cars. According to rumors, the film’s budget already exceeds $250 million.

Filming took place over the past year at many real Formula 1 racetracks during real Grand Prix. However, in 2023, production of the film was suspended due to the actors’ strike. The film crew is expected to appear at several more races in the 2024 season.

The movie revolves around the fictional Apex Grand Prix team, driven by Brad Pitt and Damson Idris. Pitt plays an experienced pilot who returns to racing to help a newcomer. The film also stars Carrie Condon, Javier Bardem, Tobias Menzies, Sarah Niles and others.