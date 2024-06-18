Motorola US has confirmed the date of the presentation of the new Razr 50 and Razr 50 Ultra smartphones by publishing a small teaser on the X social network. This was reported by GSM Arena.

The new foldable smartphones will be presented to the public on June 25. The teaser shows that the devices will be available in seven colors, which will probably be distributed among the models.

As for the technical characteristics, it is reported that Razr 50 Ultra will have a 6.9″ Full HD+ main display, 3.6″ secondary screen, Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset, 4000 mAh battery, and two 50 MP cameras – the main one and a telephoto lens with a double optical zoom.

Razr 50 will be equipped with a similar 6.9″ Full HD+ main display, but the external screen will increase to 3.63″. Inside, there will be a Dimensity 7300X chip and two cameras: 50 MP and 13 MP (probably a wide-angle camera). The battery will remain the same as its predecessor – 4200 mAh.

The cost of the new products should remain unchanged. The Razr 50 is expected to cost $700, and the Razr 50 Ultra – €1200.