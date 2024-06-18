Logitech has introduced an updated version of its compact keyboard for mobile devices – Keys-To-Go 2. This was reported by 9to5google.

The first generation of the keyboard was presented back in 2014. The idea was to create the thinnest possible accessory that would be convenient to carry around. The keyboard was 6.1 mm thick.

The new product has been rethought in terms of design. It now has a plastic base and scissor-action keys. Additionally, a cover is provided to cover the keys when the device is not in use.

Keys-To-Go 2 is 4.57 mm to 8.77 mm thick. It is powered by rechargeable batteries, which should last for 36 months of operation. The keyboard connects to other devices via Bluetooth. Logitech has placed special Easy-Switch keys for quick switching between devices (you can connect up to three gadgets at once). There is also support for the Logi Options+ proprietary application for Windows and macOS.

Logitech Keys-To-Go 2 is available in three colors: purple, gray, and graphite. The price of the accessory is $79.99.