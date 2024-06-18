Google’s Android app will now show a search bar at the bottom of the screen when viewing search results or content from Google Discover, 9to5Google reports.

Clicking on the search bar will redirect the user to the full-screen Search page with a list of previous queries.

Obviously, the bar reduces the visible part of the page, but it still looks concise. The same cannot be said about the AI-based version of the search, which takes up more space on the page.

This change may serve to prepare users for the move of the search bar to the bottom of the screen on the main Search page.

Traditionally, Google rolls out updates to users gradually.