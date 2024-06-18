Star Citizen, a game that has been in development for more than a decade and has already raised over $700 million, suffers from what all other multiplayer games do: cheaters.

In a new blog published on the game’s official website, Cloud Imperium’s Senior Director of Player Relations Will Soulcrusher Leverett said that the developers have blocked more than 600 players for using cheats.

“We’ve completed an investigation into multiple exploits within Star Citizen that compromised stability and negatively impacted the in-game economy. As a result, we have resolved multiple aUEC exploits in 3.23.1a, and we’ve identified and suspended over 600 accounts involved in exploitative behaviors while also removing the illicitly gained aUEC from the Star Citizen ecosystem,” Laverett writes.

As you can guess from Laverette’s words, the cheats were related to the game’s economy and helped players get more game currency, which disrupted the overall balance of the game.

He also noted that the developers are constantly working on additional measures against cheaters, and now the studio is looking for vulnerabilities as a top priority to get rid of them as soon as they appear.

“At this stage of development, exploits and issues like these are likely to arise, which is one of the benefits of open development and working closely with our community. Identifying, testing, and reporting exploits is acceptable and encouraged. We’ve gained valuable insights through your issue council reports, and we thank you for that. However, once an exploit is identified and confirmed, continued abuse for personal gain will not be tolerated and will result in action on our part,” Laverett added.

As for the game itself, Cloud Imperium CEO Chris Roberts said earlier that Star Citizen development is heading to the finish line, namely the 1.0 release, but no specific dates or details have been given yet, so when the game will be released remains a mystery.

Last month, the game also received the Alpha 3.23 patch, the trailer of which can be seen below.