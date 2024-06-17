Artificial intelligence will help tennis fans not to miss a single detail at this year’s Wimbledon. The tournament organizers, the All England Lawn Tennis Club (AELTC), have unveiled their new Catch Me Up tool powered by IBM’s Watsonx generative AI platform. This was reported by TechRadar.

Catch Me Up will summarize the events of the tournament and keep separate “cards” for each athlete, where updates will appear in the form of short comments.

Kevin Farrar, head of sports partnerships at IBM UK, explained that the model is able to use reliable “structured” tournament data along with “unstructured” external sources to study and provide the most accurate results possible.

He added that the launch should help bring attention to lesser-known players, especially in competitions such as junior tournaments or wheelchair tournaments, which usually start after the more high-profile draws have reached their later stages.

The model has reportedly been specially modified and trained in English etiquette, for example, the model will use the words “Gentlemen” and “Ladies” instead of “Men” and “Women”.