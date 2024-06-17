Petition No. 41/006569-24ep titled “Blocking the social network TikTok on the territory of Ukraine” was posted on the website of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine electronic petitions.

The petition was registered on June 10, 2024 and already has 11,242 signatures out of the required 25,000. The petition was initiated by Oksana Andrusiak. In the text of the petition, she gives a number of reasons why, in her opinion, this social network should be banned.

First of all, TikTok is owned by the Chinese company ByteDance. China openly cooperates and assists Russia in its war against Ukraine. And according to its legislation, China can access “a significant amount of personal information that TikTok, like most social networks, collects from its users.”

In addition, China may put pressure on the company to form algorithms for distributing selected content that can shape certain narratives among people who consume it. This can both contribute to the spread of hostile propaganda among Ukrainians and limit Ukrainian narratives.

There are less than three months left in the signature collection period. You can read more and sign the petition here.