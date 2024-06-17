Logitech has officially presented the MX Ink stylus, which is now supported by Meta Quest 2 and Quest 3 virtual reality headsets.

The MX Ink is designed for both 2D drawing on a physical surface (the stylus is equipped with a pressure-sensitive tip) and 3D image creation thanks to full 6DoF positional tracking, additional keys, and a vibration motor for feedback.

The accessory can be connected to the headset along with Touch controllers, so Quest can track three controllers at the same time. You can switch between them at any time, without unnecessary reconnections.

The new headset settings section allows you to customize the pen, buttons, and other features. The accessory itself can be used with many existing Quest applications: Adobe Substance Modeler, Gravity Sketch, PaintingVR, Arkio, Engage, OpenBrush, GestureVR, ShapesXR, Elucis by RealizeMedical.

The MX Ink can be charged via USB-C, but Logitech will also sell the MX Inkwell Charging Dock for easy charging. The company is also offering the MX Mat, a 2D drawing surface that is specially designed for MX Ink pens.

The Logitech MX Ink will go on sale this fall, with a price tag of $129.99. The version with the Inkwell charging station costs $169.99, and the MX Mat surface will cost $49.99.