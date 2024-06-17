The anime adaptation of the manga Delicious in Dungeon from Trigger and Netflix will get a sequel, Gizmodo reports. The first season of the anime recently ended and received a good rating from viewers.

Trigger announced that work on the sequel is already underway and shared the trailer. The studio is also known for the anime Cyberpunk: Edgerunners.

Delicious in Dungeon is a very contrasting series that is mostly light and easy to watch, but can suddenly show its dark side.

In the first season, a group of adventurers tries to rescue their friend who was accidentally “captured” by a big evil dragon in a huge dungeon. They go floor by floor, killing and then cooking the monsters for food.

The first season ended about halfway through the original manga, so we can expect the second to wrap up the story.

On MyAnimeList, a service for tracking and rating anime, Delicious in Dungeon currently has a score of 8.56/10 based on 91 thousand user reviews.