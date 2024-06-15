Shatterline, a cooperative/team-based shooter from Kyiv-based Frag Lab, is preparing for a major reboot and full release. This is stated in a post on the game’s Steam page. The developers are preparing new features, so they are going to shut down the game servers for a while.

“We are thrilled to share that an exciting new stage is on the horizon for Shatterline and that we are concluding Early Access and preparing for a full launch. Over the past two years, we’ve received a ton of invaluable feedback and insightful data from our dedicated community – we did our best to keep up with it, and we are eager to do so in the future.

During this time, we’ve also engaged in exciting conversations with new partners and brands that we are going to be folding into the experience to expand the Shatterline universe.

Our team is eager to introduce new mechanics that we believe will be incredibly exciting and rewarding for our players. However, maintaining live operations while simultaneously building these new features is challenging. To focus entirely on this development, we are retiring the game for the foreseeable future.

Make sure to follow us closely, as we will be sharing exciting new updates over the coming months. We can’t wait to reveal the full potential of Shatterline and not even an ongoing war could stop us!

WHAT HAPPENS NOW

End of Monetization: всі покупки в грі будуть негайно вимкнені.

Free Access Until Shutdown: Players can continue to download and enjoy Shatterline until the servers close on August 1, 2024.

Free Season Pass: We are launching the last free season pass, with content from the previous seasons.

Refunds: Refunds will be given to every player who made a purchase in Shatterline in the past 15 days (from June 1, 2024, at 3 am EDT/9 am CEST).”