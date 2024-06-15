OpenAI CEO Sam Altman has told some shareholders that the company is exploring the possibility of transitioning to a commercial structure, The Information reports.

According to the report, Altman said that one of the options under consideration is to move to a for-profit charitable corporation, a model adopted by competitors such as Anthropic and xAI. This change would result in the company being managed independently of its current nonprofit board of directors.

Discussions about restructuring are ongoing, and Altman, along with other directors, may ultimately choose a different path, The Information notes.

In response to Reuters’ inquiries about the report, OpenAI stated: “We remain focused on building AI that benefits everyone. The nonprofit is core to our mission and will continue to exist.”

OpenAI has always emphasized its commitment to ensuring that artificial intelligence benefits humanity. The organization’s commitment to non-profit includes prioritizing safety and ethical considerations in AI development. Any potential governance changes must be consistent with these fundamental principles.