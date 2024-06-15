Heralds of the Avirentes news: Plans for further development of a visual novel with jRPG elements and a major content update this summer

Congratulations, Nanras researchers! Thank you for your trust and for believing in Heralds of the Avirentes! We really appreciate your attention and help in the development, as it allows us to improve as developers and improve the game elements!

Two weeks have passed since the project’s release in Early Access. We’ve released several updates to fix existing issues in the game, improve localization, and balance the combat system. Now we’d like to share with you our future development plans.

A major content update for two game classes that will complete Chapter 1 for them

Unfortunately, due to the acute situation in the country and the power outage, we did not have time to complete Chapter 1 for all classes of the main character, but we did not want to postpone the release any longer. In the first major content update, scheduled for July-August, we plan to logically bring the story to a climax. From this point on, Sarantales and Natal will go their own ways and have much more differences in the plot. The most interesting things are just beginning for them!

We are very pleased that the majority of players liked the gameplay in the visual novel. Based on the feedback, it greatly improves the perception of the plot, as the reading of the text is diluted with dynamic elements and keeps attention at a high level.

We also plan to introduce small, useful innovations to improve the gaming experience. One of them is a screen that displays information about the formation of the attack force of both Azaris and her allies. In the character menu (or on your friends’ page in Azaris’ Diary), you will be able to see the available attacks and how their attack power is formed. You will know exactly what effect the character’s level, friendship with characters, etc. have on the attack.

We plan to add a few little things that readers of short stories are used to. For example, auto-reading and access to the story menu by clicking the mouse wheel. It may not seem important, but players of this genre have already developed a number of habits that developers should take into account.

We would like to remind you that you can share your interesting ideas for improving the gaming experience with us in the Steam community or on our Discord server.

Further Ukrainian dubbing of Heralds of the Avirentes is coming!

We have to admit that after talking to our colleagues, we expected the game to sell much worse in Ukraine than we did. However, we are pleasantly surprised by the interest in Heralds of the Avirentes (and visual novels in general) and are glad that you like the Ukrainian voice acting. Unfortunately, we didn’t have time to voice everything we wanted to before the release, but that’s what Early Access is all about – finalizing the game together with the community. Currently, the Ukrainian voice acting in the game is partially present, but more than ten hours of dialogues have been dubbed, which, you will agree, is a considerable amount. If the interest of Ukrainian readers grows, we will dub the entire game.

We are pleased to announce that further Ukrainian voice acting will continue and the game will soon receive several updates with new lines and some corrections to existing dialogues.

We will have to choose which of the stories we complete first

After a major content update for the sarantales and nentals (two game classes), we will have to make a choice about which class’ story we will tell first. This is an important decision that will significantly speed up and facilitate development. This will have a positive impact on the integrity of the plot, because it is a very difficult task to write three large stories in parallel. You have to admit that a big update for one of the stories is 3-4 hours better than 30 minutes of a new story for each of the classes. We will leave the choice of which of the classes to develop first to you by holding a vote on our social media. The date of the voting will be announced separately.

Further development of the game will go much faster, because we have already written the story and created many asets. It all depends on the situation in the country and whether we will have electricity in our homes.

For those who are new to our project: Heralds of the Avirentes is a visual novel that takes you to the unusual world of Nanras, home to a dragon-like race called the Om’verai. The game combines an interesting story, unique artwork, role-playing elements, a social simulator, and a turn-based combat system. The game has an official Ukrainian voice acting by Melvoice.

The game has already been released in Early Access. You can purchase it by following this link.

We are planning to release our first developer diary after the Early Access release soon, where we will tell you how we went about this event, what challenges we faced, what are the advantages and disadvantages of a visual novel with gameplay, and so on. Spoiler alert: don’t be afraid to experiment, it’s worth it.

Thank you for your attention! See you in Nanraas!