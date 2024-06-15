Google Play will get another new feature to protect against the installation of suspicious apps from third-party sources. This was reported by Android Authority.

Nowadays, the app store already has features that scan APK files to see if they are safe and warn users at the same time. But you can skip this notification and install the app anyway.

However, the new version of Google Play 41.4.19 will change this feature slightly. From now on, if users want to skip the notification that an app may pose a potential threat, they will have to enter a PIN or pass biometric authentication before they can continue with the installation.

This feature is not yet available, but Android Authority managed to activate it. Probably, in the nearest updates, the innovation will become available to all users.