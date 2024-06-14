The Snapdragon X Elite processor is just starting to appear, and the first reviews don’t look too optimistic. Reddit user r/caponica23 received a Samsung Galaxy Book4 Edge and shared the results of benchmarks. He reports that the new laptop with the Snapdragon X Elite processor loses in performance to the iPhone 12 mini. This was reported by Tom’s Hardware.

Tests in GeekBench and CrystalDiskMark, as well as in some games, showed that the processor does not cope with its tasks very well. The computer scored 1829 points on a single-core processor and 11379 points on a multi-core processor when powered by a battery.

When connected to the network, performance increased to 1841 points on a single core and 11537 points on multiple cores. These figures are significantly lower than Qualcomm’s own benchmarks, which showed 2977 points in single-core mode and 15086 points in multi-core mode.

Performance in games was also poor. Resident Evil Village ran at 40-50 frames per second at 1080p and with AMD FSR in performance mode.

However, it is quite possible that this is a hardware error. In tests, the processor never accelerated above 2.52 GHz. X Elite is advertised with a clock speed of up to 4.0 GHz. Users assume that this limitation was set by Samsung in order not to overheat the laptop and save the battery.

Although Qualcomm’s embargo on reviews has not yet been lifted, the media reports that its journalists managed to work with Microsoft Surface laptops equipped with Snapdragon X Elite processors. The above problems were not noticed on Microsoft laptops.