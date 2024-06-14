The BMW M2 compact coupe seems to exist in its own dimension, dedicated to true petrolheads and fans of classic cars.

And the interim updates to the BMW 2 Series coupe in general – such as the launch of the more modern BMW OS 8.5 operating system for the multimedia system, the new M steering wheel and the change in ventilation deflectors – cannot affect the overall essence of the updated BMW M2: it is still a small coupe with a large and very powerful engine.

Moreover, with the update, this power for the BMW M2 has become even greater. From now on, the gasoline 3-liter 6-cylinder turbo engine produces 480 hp against 460 hp before, and the torque is 550 Nm (for the version with a 6-speed manual transmission) or even increases to 600 Nm (for the version with an 8-speed automatic transmission). At the same time, the drive is exclusively to the rear wheels.

The increase in power has improved the dynamics: the 0-100 km/h exercise is given in 4.2 seconds (manual transmission) or even in 4 seconds flat (automatic transmission). The top speed of the BMW M2 is 250 km/h, but it can be increased to 285 km/h if desired and subject to the order of the option package.

Inside the BMW M2, the driver is greeted by sport seats, red and black trim, the aforementioned M steering wheel and a new multimedia system operating system.

But this is hardly so important in the case of the BMW M2, where the main role in the cabin is played by the gear lever and the button for changing the voice of the sports exhaust system: powerful and loud, everything is in the driver’s hands! There is no doubt that in the case of the BMW M2, it is not the list of updates that is important, but the emotions that such a car gives.

Sales of the BMW M2 are scheduled to begin in August. The cost of the updated coupe in Europe starts at around 76.5 thousand euros for the automatic version and 80 thousand euros for the manual version. That’s how it works – a classic at a price!