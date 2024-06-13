PlayStation 5 owners will soon be able to chat on Discord directly from the console – without having to join the conversation through apps on their smartphone or computer.

To join a conversation, you need to select a server or private group in the console control center and select a voice channel. You’ll also see other details, such as who is already in the conversation. In addition, you will receive notifications on your console when someone calls you.

The update will be available over the next few weeks, first for users in Japan and Asia, and then in Europe, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and the Americas.

Users will need to update their console to the latest system version and connect their PlayStation Network and Discord accounts.

Also, in the coming weeks, a feature will be available that will allow you to share your PlayStation Network account on social networks or messengers.

To do this, you will need to select the “Share Profile” option in the PlayStation app or on PlayStation 5, after which a QR code or active link will be generated.