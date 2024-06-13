Google is moving its ChromeOS operating system to the Android platform. The company says it will use the Android Linux kernel and Android frameworks “as part of the ChromeOS foundation,” The Verge reports.

The company is doing this to speed up the process of integrating artificial intelligence features. Google also notes that the redesigned operating system will “simplify engineering efforts” and help various devices, such as smartphones and accessories, work better with Chromebooks.

Google certainly wants Chromebook users to try out as many AI features as possible, so these changes will likely speed up that process. But the company cautions that although it is already actively working, users may not see the changes for quite some time.

When the updated operating system is ready, the company will ensure a smooth transition.