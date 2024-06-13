Samsung usually presents two versions of its premium tablets – one with its own Exynos chips and one with chips from Qualcomm, a practice that has been going on for years, but it may change in the near future.

According to Android Police, citing Android Police user ICE UNIVERS’ post on X, the Galaxy Tab S10+ with MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ chip has been mentioned on Geekbench.

For the first time, Samsung's US version of the Galaxy Tab S10+ is being tested with the MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ processor. pic.twitter.com/vYfxAnHH3c — ICE UNIVERSE (@UniverseIce) June 13, 2024

The Dimensity 9300+ chip is manufactured on TSMC’s 4nm process technology and contains an eight-core processor cluster with a clock speed of up to 3.25 GHz and a 12-core Arm Immortalis-G720 graphics processor with hardware support for ray tracing.

According to the Geekbench test, Galaxy Tab S10+ scored 2141 points in the single-core test and 6952 in the multi-core test. The Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, which MediaTek competes with with the 9300+, scores about 2220 and 6900 points in this test, respectively.

However, the announcement of Galaxy Tab S10+ is still far away, so these are just preliminary estimates that can change dramatically by the time the tablet is officially shown. Among other things, the test showed that the tablet is likely to receive 12 GB of RAM.