Cartoon Network Studios is working on three new Adventure Time projects – a movie and two new series, Variety reports.

They are being developed by Adam Muto, the showrunner of the original series, Rebecca Sugar, who created the Steven Universe series, and Patrick McGale, the co-creator of Over the Garden Wall.

The Adventure Time: Side Quests has already received the green light for development. It will be aimed at children’s audience and will take viewers back to the time when Finn was a child who dreamed of epic quests and battles with monsters with his best friend Jake the dog.

Instead of unfolding long narratives in episodes and seasons, as the original series did, the new project will present individual episodes featuring early versions of beloved characters, including the Ice King himself. Longtime Adventure Time artist and two-time Emmy Award winner Nate Cash has joined the series.

Another series will be Adventure Time: Heyo BMO – a series for preschool children about the BMO game console. Having settled in a new neighborhood, BMO and his new friends will face challenges that are more suitable for younger viewers. Adam Muto, the creator of the original series, is working on the project.

No details about the movie are available yet, nor are the dates of the series.