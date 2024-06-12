American producer and director Eric Kripke announced the end of The Boys series. According to him, the project will be closed after season 5.

“#TheBoys Season 4 Premiere Week is a good time to announce: Season 5 will be the Final Season! Always my plan, I just had to be cagey…” he wrote on the social network X.

The Boys is a series about superheroes who fight powerful people who abuse their powers. The first season of the project premiered on Amazon Prime Video in 2019.

On June 13, the streaming service will premiere the fourth season of The Boys. The first three episodes of the series will be shown on that day, and the next five episodes will be released once a week.

The new actors in the series include Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Susan Hayward (Sage’s sister) and Velorie Curry (Fireworks).