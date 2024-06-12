One of the most interesting features of Spotify, which has now been picked up by almost all music streaming services, is Wrapped, a user-specific statistic that summarizes songs, artists, genres, and more over the past year.

Now, the company is launching My Spotify, which will also be unique to each user and show a little more interesting facts about listeners and their habits while they wait for the annual Wrapped.

The service will start displaying personalized banners and messages with various interesting facts about your recent listening history, for example, how many times you listened to a particular artist in a month.

At the same time, the new banners and messages will contain links to various mixes and playlists that will be created based on user habits and that the algorithms believe will be of interest to listeners.

Initially, the new banners and notifications will be available only to subscribers in the US, Canada, UK, New Zealand, and Ireland. More countries will be added later.