Spotify released an update on Android that removes the border on the app icon, returning it to its “normal” appearance five years after the change, but then quickly canceled it. This was reported by 9to5Google.

For a long time, the Spotify app icon on Android looked like a circle that used the Spotify logo as the entire icon. But in 2019, it was updated with a black border, which was done for the sake of responsive icons that can change their shape.

This change makes sense, but it looks rather silly if you use round icons on your smartphone. But since responsive icons have all but disappeared from Android, Spotify has finally “fixed” the icon in the v8.9.44.368 update.





However, this was not for long, as a few days later Spotify returned to the old icon with another update, v8.9.46.426. On all devices, the icon returned to its previous state with a black border.