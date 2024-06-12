Google is adding the Gemini Nano model to the Pixel 8 and 8a smartphones in the June update of the devices. Previously, it was only available to Pixel 8 Pro owners. First, Gemini Nano will be available as a developer option on the Pixel 8 and 8a, which can be enabled in the device settings, Engadget reports.

It is also possible to connect the eighth generation Pixel to an external display via USB-C. On Pixel Fold, sixth-generation Pixels and newer, you will be able to choose a lens when taking photos.

The Voice Recorder app will also get a boost from artificial intelligence. Google says that the Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro, and Pixel 8a will get more detailed summaries of recordings. Starting with Pixel 6, smartphones will be able to export recording transcripts to text files and Google Docs.

The Pixel Watch will also receive some updates, including a car accident recognition feature on the second-generation model. If the watch detects that the user has been in a serious car accident, it will ask if they are okay. If the watch does not receive a response, it can contact emergency services.

The feature will also notify a circle of selected contacts and provide a person’s location in real time. Other updates include improved drop detection and access to PayPal via Google Wallet on both generations of Pixel Watch.

Google says that accessing Google Home on devices running Wear OS 3 and above will also become easier.

And finally, a Pixel tablet connected to the dock will be able to receive more advanced notifications from the Nest doorbell. The tablet will be able to display an image from the call, create a two-way channel for a conversation, or send a prepared response.