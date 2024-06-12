Voodoo, a French publisher and developer of apps and games, has acquired BeReal social network for €500 million. This is stated in the publisher’s new blog.

The BeReal social network doesn’t work quite like standard social networks like X or Instagram. In it, the user receives daily notifications with a call to post a photo of what he or she is doing within two minutes, and after 24 hours, the photo disappears.

As of today, the platform has more than 40 million active users and is one of the most popular social platforms in the US, Japan and France.

Voodoo says it will be able to provide the social network with the necessary support in product development strategy, user base growth and infrastructure, while investing in the network to drive innovation.

Aymeric Roffe, CEO of another Wizz social network, will take over the role of BeReal CEO, while former CEO Alexis Barrayat will remain involved for some time to help the company with the integration.