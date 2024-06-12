Who else remembers the Ford Mondeo? It left the European market a long time ago and has not had a direct descendant. However, the Chinese market still has such a car and is even developing – for example, the new Ford Mondeo Sport was recently introduced.

This is a slightly updated version of the 5-door Ford Evos crossover, which has been produced since 2021 by the Changan Ford joint venture and is derived from the local Ford Mondeo sedan. The name change made it possible to combine the two models into one family, which is quite logical. In addition, a new yellow color has appeared in the Ford Mondeo Sport palette – like the Ford Mustang Mach-E electric car.

There are no other external changes in the design of the Ford Mondeo Sport: it is still a considerable 4.92-meter crossover, which somewhat resembles a hatchback. The ground clearance is a pretty good 168 mm, but the drive is only to the front wheels, and the transmission is a CVT variator.

However, in addition to the name and the addition of color, an important change has occurred under the hood. From now on, the Ford Mondeo Sport is equipped with a hybrid powertrain that includes a 2-liter turbo engine and an electric motor. The total power reaches 309 hp, which is significantly more than the previous Ford Evos at 235 hp.

The cost of the new Ford Mondeo Sport in the Chinese market will start at $29 thousand, and sales will start soon. But it seems that with such size, power, and price, the new Ford Mondeo Sport would be in demand in other markets as well.