Unexpectedly, the EpicDB website, which published information about games in the Epic Games Store in a similar way to how SteamDB provides information about games on Steam, probably revealed more than the site’s creators expected.

According to Insider Gaming, the site, in addition to information and various statistics about EGS games, also contains details about new projects, including unannounced game add-ons and a PC port of The Last of Us Part 2.

Currently, EpicDB is no longer working and it is unknown whether it will be able to work again in the near future, but users on ResetEra managed to take some screenshots and found a lot of interesting things.

For example, another of the mentioned projects is Turok by Saber Interactive. They also found a planned addition to Sonic x Shadow Generations that hasn’t even been released yet. There is also a mention of Skobeloff, which is a registered trademark of Final Fantasy XVI, as well as mentions of a remake of Final Fantasy IX.

For the most part, unannounced projects are signed with code names, which in the case of The Last of Us Part 2 is utah. Some users also found references to Morrowind.

The site even mentions Bloodborne Remake and Elden Ring 2, but it’s these kinds of findings that make us question the veracity of the information from EpicDB, although these games have a somewhat strange owner, so it’s probably a fake.