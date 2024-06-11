Ubisoft Forward announced a new installment in the economic strategy series Anno 117: Pax Romana. This is the first game in the series that will take place in Ancient Rome.

Players will have to take on the role of a governor of a Roman province and lead it to prosperity. The game will be released in 2025 on PC.

The studio has not yet shown any details about the upcoming game – neither the gameplay nor even the graphic style.

Players received a very warm response to the previous installment of the Anno 1800 series, which was released in 2018. Fans note that the series has become more complex and complex with the new installment and expect the series to develop in this direction.

An interesting fact: developers have a tradition of choosing the year in the game title so that the sum of the numbers is 9. The word “Anno” translates from Italian as a year.